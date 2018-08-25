New Sindh, Punjab governors: Imran Ismail takes oath on 27th, Ch Sarwar on 28th

KARACHI/LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Imran Ismail and Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar will take oath as the governors of Sindh and Punjab on Aug 27 and Aug 28, respectively, according to Geo News report. According to official sources, Imran Ismail will take the oath as the 33rd Sindh governor at Governor’s House. A notification about his appointment was issued on Friday. As per the details of the event, Sindh High Court Chief Justice will take oath from him. “I am thankful to the Almighty Allah, my parents, Prime Minister Imran Khan and the workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for giving me their confidence,” he said. The PTI leader said that he aspires to play the role of a bridge between the federal and provincial government for the betterment of the people of the province. “The people of Sindh will always find me with them. The province’s progress will remain a top-most priority for me,” the incoming governor vowed. Ismail said that he wants to take all political parties along and promised that he will take special funds from the federal government for the development and progress of Sindh. Also, the PTI leader and nominee for the position of Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar will take oath of his office on Aug 28.