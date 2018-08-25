Presidential election: Parliament’s joint sitting on September 4

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaisar has summoned the joint sitting of both the houses of the Parliament on September 4 at 10am in exercise of powers conferred by clause (b) of Rule 9 of the Presidential Election Rules, 1988, for the purpose of election to the office of the President of Pakistan.

The NA hall will be used as a polling station for the presidential election in which members of the NA and Senate will cast their votes. Electoral collage for the presidential election comprises members of the Senate, National Assembly and all the four Provincial assemblies, who will cast their votes through secret balloting. According to schedule issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan, nomination papers for the presidential polls can be filed with the presiding officers in Islamabad and four assemblies by August 27, 2018 by 12.00 noon.

Scrutiny of the nomination papers will be conducted on August 29. Candidature could be withdrawn by 12.00 noon on August 30 while the list of the validated candidates will be published the same day by 1pm and the voting of the presidential election will be held in the NA and the four provincial assemblies from 10 am to 4 pm on September 4.