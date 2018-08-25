China to play positive role in improving Pak-India ties

BEIJING: China has welcomed the positive remarks made by the leaders of India and Pakistan on improving their relations.

Both Pakistan and India are important countries in South-Asia. The improvement and development of their bilateral ties are very important to regional peace, stability and prosperity, said Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Lu Kang at a regular news conference. He said as a neighbour to both Pakistan and India, China sincerely hopes that the two sides could enhance dialogue, increase mutual trust, properly handle and resolve differences, and make joint contributions to regional peace and development. China is willing to play a constructive role in this regard.

"We welcome anything that helps the two sides improve relations continuously and contribution to regional peace and stability deserves recognition," he added. As long as there is any possibility of early improvement of the Pak-India relationship, Lu Kang said that China certainly would like to play a positive and constructive role.”

"We cannot make a prediction as to when and how China will do something. But it is obvious that playing a constructive role means advancing, consolidating and sustaining positive momentum,” the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, China said the support and participation from the international community, especially from the regional countries, is indispensable for the political settlement of the Afghan issue. “The Chinese side supports Russia’s positive efforts in promoting peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan,” spokesperson said while commenting on Russian invitation to 12 countries to attend a meeting on Afghan issue to be held in Moscow on September 4.

“We are in communication with the Russian side on the Moscow meeting,” he said and added, China is willing to make concerted efforts with all parties to help Afghanistan achieve peace, stability and prosperity at an early date.

Russia has invited the Taliban and 12 countries, including Afghanistan and the United States, to the Moscow talks. The Russian foreign ministry said other countries invited to the talks include Pakistan, China, Iran, India, and the five former Soviet republics in Central Asia.