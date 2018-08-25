Impeachment would sink economy: Trump

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON : US President Donald Trump and his allies tried to head off mounting talk of his impeachment, warning it would sink the world’s largest economy and spark a public “revolt.” Speaking on the eve of a closely-watched meeting of central bank chiefs on Friday, Trump again took aim at his Attorney General, Jeff Sessions, prompting a rare reaction from the embattled justice department chief.
