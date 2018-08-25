Govt tightens purse strings

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet in its second huddle in less than a week and on third day of Eid has decided to ban use of all discretionary funds including of the president, prime minister and members of the National Assembly (MNAs) viewing such authority insult to tax payers.

The cabinet took significant steps in line with the policies of the new government and as measure of austerity placed ban on air travelling by first class for the president, prime minister, chief justice and all other government high-ups.

The federal cabinet has fixed new working hours of government offices from 9 am to 5 pm and decided to continue with Saturday as closed day besides Sunday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the meeting Friday evening. Briefing the media about the cabinet decisions, Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Ahmad Chaudhary said from now onwards development projects will be discussed in parliament and their approval will be given after a detailed review.

Chaudhary said the discretionary powers of all the ministers to grant funds had also been withdrawn.

He said funds worth Rs21 billion were spent by the previous government last year. In addition, Rs30 billion was allocated to MNAs for development projects, making it a huge amount of Rs51 billion.

The previous governments used the national exchequer like their own property, he said.

Chaudhary said as part of austerity drive of prime minister, it had been decided that the special plane of prime minister will not be used for foreign visits.

Rather, he will travel in ordinary passenger planes and use the club class instead of business or first class.

This discretion has also been abolished for president, chief justice, and other senior officials. The minister said the cabinet also took decision to hold forensic audit of all mass transport projects including Multan Metro Bus, Lahore Orange Train and Peshawar Metro Bus.

He said, if needed, the FIA will investigate the issues. He said the government wanted to improve the living standard of people and resolve their issues and a task force will be set up to resolve the problems of slums in order to bring them into mainstream.

It was not part of agenda items of the cabinet meeting but taken up on a priority basis.

The cabinet decided to start urban tree plantation projects in Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta and Lahore from next month.

The purpose is to make these areas green and mitigate the adverse impacts of climate change.

He referred to heat-wave in Karachi during summer and said it was essential that through tree plantation we should overcome this problem.

He said the cabinet decided that working hours will be changed from 9 am to 5 pm and the weekly holiday of Saturday will not be abolished.

It will also be ensured that public servants dedicate full time to their jobs during the working hours including on Fridays.

Commenting on an incident in Faisalabad, Fawad Chaudhry said it was a law and order situation matter between two groups and had no religious dimension.

Replying to a question, the minister said it was being considered to abolish the Ministry of CADD and merge its employees into other departments.

He said there will be visible changes in his ministry soon and the ministry will stay intact.

He said the PTV and Radio Pakistan had directed to give equal coverage to all political parties and their leaders and there was no editorial censorship on both.

He said the duration of English transmissions on PTV and Radio Pakistan will be enhanced in order to give the world a better picture of what is happening in the country.

He said PTV World will highlight the regional issues of the country.

Fawad Chaudhry told a questioner that task forces set up by the government were for short-term and long term goals and they will work accordingly.

To another question, he said a mechanism was being evolved to hold a complete inquiry into Result Transmission System (RTS) of Election Commission of Pakistan so that such delays would not occur in future.

The cabinet decided to complete Orange Train Project Lahore without further delay. No decision was taken to close down Metro Bus Service anywhere. However, considering apprehensions of corruption in mega projects, the federal cabinet has given go-ahead for forensic audit of Metro projects including Peshawar Mass Transit Projects.

The prime minister expressed concern about loadshedding in various cities on Eid day and wanted to know its reason.