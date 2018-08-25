Bordeaux hopes to land Henry

BORDEAUX: Gustavo Poyet is expected to officially leave his position as coach of Bordeaux in the coming days after being summoned to a meeting at the club’s training ground on Friday, with the French side having targeted Thierry Henry to succeed him.

Poyet was suspended by Bordeaux last week following a very public row with the board over transfer dealings, and on Friday morning the Uruguayan met president Stephane Martin at the club’s Chateau du Haillan base. He was seen arriving just before 10am (0800 GMT), before leaving after a brief 10-minute encounter. Poyet said “some formalities” were all that had been discussed.

However, he is not expected to return to a club where he was only appointed in January, leading Bordeaux to European qualification after a superb end to last season. Nevertheless, for legal reasons, an official announcement by Bordeaux of Poyet’s dismissal would not be made until early next week. In the meantime, the six-time French champions will hope to close in on a deal to secure the services of Arsenal legend Henry as Poyet’s successor.