‘Aubameyang battling confidence crisis’

LONDON: Arsenal manager Unai Emery says misfiring striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is struggling with a lack of confidence after his barren start to the season. Aubameyang is yet to get on the scoresheet for Arsenal this term after missing a series of chances in their defeats against Manchester City and Chelsea. The Gabon international was especially profligate in last weekend’s 3-2 loss at Chelsea as he wasted several opportunities to put Emery’s side in control. Emery admits Aubameyang, who signed from Borussia Dortmund in January, needs a confidence boost to get back on track, ideally starting with a goal or two in Saturday’s Premier League clash against West Ham.