Rajput named Zimbabwe head coach

HARARE: Former India and Mumbai batsman Lalchand Rajput has been appointed as the head coach of the Zimbabwe cricket team on a full-time basis.

Rajput, 56, was appointed in charge of the team on an interim basis in June this year after Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) had sacked Heath Streak following the team’s failure to secure qualification for the ICC World Cup 2019.

Rajput has a wealth of experience in coaching and team management, having previously worked as the head of the backroom staff with the Indian team during their World T20 2007 as well as guiding the current batch of Afghanistan internationals, who have since gone to earn Test status. Rajput recently served as head coach of Ranji Trophy side Assam and has also mentored the Mumbai Indians during IPL 2018. He has also served as the coaching director at BCCI’s National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. ZC chairman Tavengwa Mukhlani noted Rajput’s hard-working and passionate approach to coaching as a clinching factor in earning him the full-time role as Zimbabwe target qualification to the next World T20. “We are targeting qualification for the next T20 and 50-over World Cup tournaments and we believe Lalchand has the pedigree and experience to build a young side and help us achieve our goals,” Mukuhlani said.