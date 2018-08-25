Pak footballers back from Asian Games

LAHORE: Pakistan national U-23 football team returned Lahore after taking part in the Asian Games, now in progress in Indonesia.

In Asian Games Pakistan team defeated higher-ranked Nepal 2-1. Nepal’s Fifa rankings are 40 places higher than Pakistan. Pakistan’s victory against any higher-ranked national team in Asian Games has come after 44 years.

Pakistan team will now gear up for SAFF Championship being held next month. On arrival at Lahore airport Pak football team was received by general secretary PFF Lt Col (retd) Ahmed Yar Khan Lodhi, Director Admin PFF Maj (retd) Jahangir Khan Lodhi, Punjab Football Association officials, President DFA Lahore Mian Rizwan Ali along with football coaches, players and football fans.