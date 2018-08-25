Apollo triumphant in Yasin Cricket

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Apollo Club entered the 2nd round of 34th M Yasin Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament when they beat Garhi Shahu Gymkhana by 8 wickets at Albilal ground. Scores: Garhi Shahu Gymkhana 85 all out in 18.4 overs (Inayat 28, Asad 3/12, Agha Salman 2/8, Hashim Ibrahim 2/11, Rehan 2/0). Apollo Club 87/2 in 11 overs (Abyaz Rizvi 61, Reyan 11).
