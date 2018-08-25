Stags outplay Faran Sports

LAHORE: Stags Club marched into 2nd round of 16th M Siddique Memorial Cricket Tournament when they outplayed Faran Sports by 5 wickets in match played at Stags Ground.

Scores: Faran Sports 166 all out in 30.4 overs (Sohail 56*, Akif 38, Asim 31, Atif Aslam 10, Rizwan Siddiq 4/23, Kamran Afzal 3/23, Zain 2/23). Stags Club 172/5 in 29 overs (Hamza Nazar 22, Zafar Gohar 16, Ghulam Haider 38*, Kamran Afzal 70*, Zeeshan 2/45).