Stags outplay Faran Sports

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Stags Club marched into 2nd round of 16th M Siddique Memorial Cricket Tournament when they outplayed Faran Sports by 5 wickets in match played at Stags Ground.
Scores: Faran Sports 166 all out in 30.4 overs (Sohail 56*, Akif 38, Asim 31, Atif Aslam 10, Rizwan Siddiq 4/23, Kamran Afzal 3/23, Zain 2/23). Stags Club 172/5 in 29 overs (Hamza Nazar 22, Zafar Gohar 16, Ghulam Haider 38*, Kamran Afzal 70*, Zeeshan 2/45).
LAHORE: Stags Club marched into 2nd round of 16th M Siddique Memorial Cricket Tournament when they outplayed Faran Sports by 5 wickets in match played at Stags Ground.
Scores: Faran Sports 166 all out in 30.4 overs (Sohail 56*, Akif 38, Asim 31, Atif Aslam 10, Rizwan Siddiq 4/23, Kamran Afzal 3/23, Zain 2/23). Stags Club 172/5 in 29 overs (Hamza Nazar 22, Zafar Gohar 16, Ghulam Haider 38*, Kamran Afzal 70*, Zeeshan 2/45).
Comments