Final Twenty20 abandoned: Afghans rout Ireland to claim T20 series

BELFAST: The final Twenty20 international between Ireland and Afghanistan on Friday was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to a wet outfield. Heavy overnight rain saturated the ground at Bready Cricket Club, near Belfast, and that led the umpires to call off the match before the toss was due to take place.

Afghanistan had already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series after wins by 16 runs and 81 runs on Monday and Wednesday respectively. The teams, now both full Test nations, will meet again in a three-match one-day international series in Belfast next week.

Earlier, Hazratullah Zazai scored a second successive half-century and then Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman ran riot as Afghanistan inflicted an 81-run defeat on Ireland in the second T20I and sealed the series with a game to spare. Zazai helped Afghanistan overcome a stuttering start with a 54-ball 82 as the visitors rode on his brilliance to post 160 before their spin twins claimed 7 for 34 between themselves to bowl Ireland for 79. Unlike their loss in the opener, Ireland faded away from the contest soon after the early high of dismissing M Shahzad and Samiullah Shenwari cheaply. But just when Afghanistan’s decision to bat first became a topic of debate, captain Asghar joined hands with the hi-flying Zazai to revive the innings. The duo put on 116 for the third wicket in 79 deliveries during which the skipper was happy to turn the strike-over and score at a leisurely strike-rate of 108.82. Zazai, playing just his third game for the national team, was unstoppable. Every loose delivery was met with contempt and the early setback quickly had little bearing on the match situation. With the regular bowlers leaking runs, Gary Wilson turned to senior player Paul Stirling in search of a breakthrough. Zazai slammed three sixes and added another 20 runs to the total, which had breached the 100-run mark in the 12th over. Zazai had two more sixes to follow - taking his match tally to seven - before he fell off the last ball of the 16th over.