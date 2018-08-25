Lloris charged with drink-driving

LONDON: France’s World Cup-winning captain Hugo Lloris has been charged with drink-driving after the Tottenham keeper was stopped by police in the early hours of Friday morning.Just weeks after playing a key role in France’s World Cup glory, Lloris’s reputation has been tarnished by his late-night antics.Lloris was pulled over in a routine stop at 2:20 am (0120 GMT) in Gloucester Place, central London. The 31-year-old was reported to have failed a roadside breathalyser test and has been released on bail to appear at Westminster magistrates’ court next month. After spending seven hours in a cell, Lloris, a married father of two, returned home on foot and refused to answer questions from reporters.