Lloris charged with drink-driving

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: France’s World Cup-winning captain Hugo Lloris has been charged with drink-driving after the Tottenham keeper was stopped by police in the early hours of Friday morning.Just weeks after playing a key role in France’s World Cup glory, Lloris’s reputation has been tarnished by his late-night antics.Lloris was pulled over in a routine stop at 2:20 am (0120 GMT) in Gloucester Place, central London. The 31-year-old was reported to have failed a roadside breathalyser test and has been released on bail to appear at Westminster magistrates’ court next month. After spending seven hours in a cell, Lloris, a married father of two, returned home on foot and refused to answer questions from reporters.
LONDON: France’s World Cup-winning captain Hugo Lloris has been charged with drink-driving after the Tottenham keeper was stopped by police in the early hours of Friday morning.Just weeks after playing a key role in France’s World Cup glory, Lloris’s reputation has been tarnished by his late-night antics.Lloris was pulled over in a routine stop at 2:20 am (0120 GMT) in Gloucester Place, central London. The 31-year-old was reported to have failed a roadside breathalyser test and has been released on bail to appear at Westminster magistrates’ court next month. After spending seven hours in a cell, Lloris, a married father of two, returned home on foot and refused to answer questions from reporters.
Comments