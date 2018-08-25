Schachmann seals 2nd stage

BERLIN: Home hope Maximilian Schachmann won the second stage of the Tour of Germany on Friday after beating Slovenia’s Matej Mohoric in a photo finish. Schachmann, who rides for Quick-Step, takes the overall leader’s red jersey from his Colombian teammate Alvaro Jose Hodeg, who won the first stage on Thursday. The 24-year-old Schachmann, an ex-world junior time trial silver medallist, timed his final sprint perfectly to pip Mohoric on the line after the 196km ride from Bonn to Trier. This year’s Tour de France runner-up, Tom Dumoulin of the Netherlands, finished third.