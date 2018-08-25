PCB selectors meet today

LAHORE: The PCB selection committee will meet on Saturday to pick the players who are likely to play in the Asia Cup 2018. Captain Sarfraz Ahmed and head coach Mickey Arthur will also attend the meeting. The players will take part in a training camp, which starts from September 3 for the said event. Pakistan has been placed in Group A along with qualifier and arch rival India. The Greenshirts will kick off their Group A campaign in Dubai on September 16. They will play against India in Dubai on September 19.