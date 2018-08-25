Goswami retires from T20s

NEW DELHI: Jhulan Goswami, the veteran India pacer, has announced her retirement from Twenty20 Internationals, the BCCI announced in a media release. The 35-year-old has finished her T20I career with 56 wickets from 68 matches at an average of 21.94 and an economy of 5.45, including a career-best of 5 for 11 against Australia in Visakhapatnam in March 2012. Jhulan made her T20I debut in August 2006 against England in Derby and has ended her career as the third most-capped Indian player in T20Is. Her last T20I appearance was against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup final on June 10 earlier this year, which India lost by three wickets.