Kohli back on top in ICC Test rankings

DUBAI: Virat Kohli is back at the top of the ICC Test rankings for batsmen after a successful match at Trent Bridge, which saw him score 97 and 103 across two innings.

Kohli had earlier let go of his numero uno spot to Steven Smith after an average outing at Lord’s, where managed scores of 23 and 17 in tough batting conditions.

Kohli now has 937 rating points, a new career-best for him and is only a point away from breaking into the top ten on all-time points list. The current top ten are Don Bradman (961 points), Steven Smith (947), Len Hutton (945), Jack Hobbs and Ricky Ponting (both on 942), Peter May (941), and Gary Sobers, Clyde Walcott, Vivian Richards and Kumar Sangakkara (all on 938 points).

Hardik Pandya made major gains with an impressive all-round performance at Trent Bridge, where he picked a five-wicket haul and tallied a run-a-ball 52* in the second innings to help set England a massive target of 521. On the rankings table, Pandya is now ranked 17th on the all-rounders’ list, jumping 27 places.

He also moved up eight spots on the batting list, and is now ranked 51st. For England, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow lost two places each on the batting chart, and are now 5th and 11th on the list respectively.