Sat August 25, 2018
World

AFP
August 25, 2018

Turkey warns military solution in Syria's Idlib will 'cause catastrophe'

MOSCOW: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu warned Russia on Friday that seeking a military solution in Syria’s last rebel-held province of Idlib would be disastrous.

“A military solution there will cause catastrophe,” Cavusoglu said at a press conference in Moscow with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, before meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Not only for the Idlib region but for the future of Syria, it will cause catastrophe and the clashes may last a long time,” he warned.Speculation is increasing that there could be a Russian-backed government assault on the northwestern province, home to Syria’s last major rebel stronghold.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s regime still holds Idlib’s southeastern tip and he has set his sights on retaking control of the region, which borders Turkey, calling this one of his priorities.

Cavusoglu warned of the risk heavy fighting would pose to the large civilian population.“Civilians will be harmed. Where will the 3.5 million civilians go?” he asked, as Turkey has already taken in more than three million refugees from Syria.

- ‘Halt refugee influx -Idlib is one of the so-called “de-escalation” zones set up as a result of talks by Russia, Turkey and Iran last year.

Cavusoglu stressed the need to keep the de-escalation zone in place “to halt any refugee influx”.“It’s also important for Turkey because they are on the other side of our border. They pose a threat to us first,” he added.

Nonetheless rebel-backer Turkey considers “it is very important that those radical groups, terrorists are rendered ineffective,” he said.Putin later met both the Turkish foreign and defence ministers in Moscow.In televised comments the Russian leader said that through the efforts of Russia, Turkey and other countries, they had “managed to seriously move forward in settling the Syrian crisis”.

