Sat August 25, 2018
AFP
August 25, 2018

Sessions hits back as Trump says impeachment would sink economy

WASHINGTON : US President Donald Trump and his allies tried to head off mounting talk of his impeachment, warning it would sink the world’s largest economy and spark a public “revolt.”

Speaking on the eve of a closely-watched meeting of central bank chiefs on Friday, Trump again took aim at his Attorney General, Jeff Sessions, prompting a rare reaction from the embattled justice department chief.

After Trump was implicated as a co-conspirator in two campaign finance violations, both of them federal felonies, he and his closest advisors offered dire words of warning about the consequences of removing him from office.

“I will tell you what, if I ever got impeached, I think the market would crash, I think everybody would be very poor,” the president warned in an interview aired Thursday on talk show “Fox and Friends.”

“I don’t know how you can impeach somebody who has done a great job.”The president’s personal lawyer-cum-spokesman Rudy Giuliani echoed that stark warning, hinting at political unrest. “You would only impeach him for political reasons and the American people would revolt against that,” he told Sky News while on a golf course in Scotland.

The comments came after two of Trump’s former top aides — onetime campaign chairman Paul Manafort and longtime lawyer Michael Cohen — were found guilty of various financial crimes in a one-two punch for the president.

Cohen pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations in the form of hush payments during the 2016 campaign to two women who alleged they had affairs with Trump. He said he had paid them at Trump’s request.

Although Cohen did not name the women, they were believed to be porn star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal.Because the hush payments were intended to influence the outcome of the elections, they violated US laws governing campaign contributions, making Trump an — as yet — unindicted co-conspirator.

In another hammer blow Thursday, The Wall Street Journal and other US media said David Pecker, CEO of tabloid publisher American Media, had been given immunity by prosecutors investigating the payments, opening a new area of vulnerability for Trump.

Pecker’s company publishes the National Enquirer.As the legal net closed in, Trump renewed attacks on Sessions in an apparent attempt to have him squash investigations that could endanger his presidency.

A president can be removed from office by Congress for “treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors.”Trump has repeatedly berated Sessions for recusing himself from the federal probe into Russian election meddling, which has expanded into questions of collusion and obstruction of justice as well as the financial dealings of Trump associates.

