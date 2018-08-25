Reality Winner sentenced for leaking top secret US report

WASHINGTON: A federal judge sentenced former US intelligence contractor Reality Winner on Thursday to more than five years in prison after she admitted leaking to a media outlet a top secret report on Russian interference in US elections, her attorney said.

Winner, 26, who has already spent nearly two years in jail, pleaded guilty in June to passing the National Security Agency report to The Intercept in 2016. She will receive credit for the time she spent in pre-trial confinement, said one of her attorneys, Titus Nichols. During a hearing in Winner’s hometown of Augusta, Georgia, Judge James Hall approved her lawyers’ request for a 63-month sentence followed by three years of supervised release, Nichols said. It was the longest sentence ever given to someone for illegally disclosing government information, according to Nichols.

“The sentence and accompanying plea agreement both reflect that Reality recognizes that actions have consequences, and that she has learned from her mistake and is prepared to accept the consequences of her actions,” Winner’s attorneys said in a statement. Judge Hall also agreed to let Winner be transferred to a federal prison in Fort Worth, Texas, where she could receive medical services and be closer to her family.