UK jets interrupt path of Russian plane over Black Sea

LONDON: British fighter jets interrupted the path of a Russian maritime patrol aircraft over the Black Sea in the second such incident this week, Britain´s defence ministry said on Friday. The RAF Typhoon jets scrambled from Mihail Kogalniceanu air base in Romania on Thursday in response to a Russian Be-12 plane which was heading southwest over the Black Sea from Crimea, the ministry said.
