Knifeman kills mother and sister near Paris, IS claims attack

TRAPPES, France: A man stabbed his mother and sister to death and seriously injured another person in a town near Paris on Thursday before being shot dead by police. The 36-year-old had serious mental health problems and had been on a terror watch list since 2016, Interior Minister Gerard Collomb told reporters after visiting the scene in the town of Trappes. The motive for the violence remained unclear despite a claim by the Islamic State (IS) group that it was an attack by one of its fighters responding to the terror organisation’s propaganda. Collomb said the attacker was “mentally unstable, rather than someone who was committed, who would respond to orders from a terrorist organisation”.
