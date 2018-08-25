Sat August 25, 2018
AFP
August 25, 2018

Argentine investigators search homes of ex-president

BUENOS AIRES: Police accompanied by sniffer dogs searched the homes of Argentina’s former president Cristina Kirchner on Thursday as the investigation intensified into the so-called “notebooks” corruption scandal that has rocked the country.

The move came one day after judge Claudio Bonadio, who is leading the investigation into the multi-million-dollar bribery case, successfully petitioned the Senate to partially lift Kirchner’s congressional immunity to accommodate the searches. Police are hunting for evidence that the leftist former leader (2007-2015) presided over a kickbacks scheme in which she and others in her administration accepted millions of dollars from businessmen in exchange for public works contracts. As a seNator, Kirchner enjoys congressional immunity from imprisonment, but not from prosecution. Around 20 police officers entered Kirchner’s residence in the exclusive Recoleta neighborhood of Buenos Aires just after midday (1500 GMT) as police vans and fire trucks surrounded the building. Later in the afternoon, another search warrant was executed at Kirchner’s vast country getaway in Rio Gallegos in the southern Patagonia region.

Simultaneously, police raided a convent on the outskirts of Buenos Aires where two years ago, another Kirchner administration official, Jose Lopez, was caught red-handed trying to hide a bag containing $8 million in cash. Local media said the search of Kirchner’s third home in El Calafate, also in Patagonia, had not yet begun.

