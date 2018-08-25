Lahore police

LAUDED: DIG Operations Shahzad Akbar felicitated the officers of Lahore Police on maintaining law and order during Eid days. He said Lahore police performed duties with the passion of a slogan “You celebrate, we will protect you”.

He said the jawans of Lahore police sacrificed their celebrations with families for maintaining law and order in the city. They took action against wheelie-doers and eve-teasers.