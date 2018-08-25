Dozens held for violation of Section 144

LAHORE: Commissioner Lahore Division Dr Mujtaba Piracha said that strict crackdown had been administered to implement Section 144 on roasting/perching of heads and trotters of sacrificed animals, and against the collection of hides without permission.

Dozens of violators of Section 144 were arrested in division while one person collecting hides without permission licence had been arrested in Sheikhupura. Gang held: Muslim Town police claimed to have arrested two members of Shakri Dacoit gang and recovered cash and cell phones from their custody.

The accused persons have been identified as Shakir alias Shakri and Mahmood. SP Investigation has appreciated the performance of Muslim Town circle police and recommended commendation certificates for the team.