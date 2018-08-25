Rescue 1122 ambulance burns

LAHORE: An ambulance of Rescue 1122 caught fire due to unknown reason in the Garhi Shahu police limits on Friday.

However, rescuers remained unhurt. The ambulance was parked near Co-op Store Garhi Shahu when it caught fire all of a sudden. As a result, it engulfed the entire ambulance and reduced it to ashes. All equipment was also damaged. Fire truck reached the scene and extinguished the fire. The spokesman said an inquiry will be held into the unfortunate incident to ascertain the cause of fire.

Eid gifts: Chief Traffic Officer Capt (r) Liaqat Ali Malik visited SOS village on Ferozpur Road along with his family on Eid Day and distributed Eid gifts and Eidi among homeless children.

The CTO said he is feeling contended on spending time with the children at SOS. He added it is our responsibility to contribute for the welfare of such kids. He also gave ride to the children on heavy bikes. Meanwhile, the CTO ensured smooth flow of traffic in and around parks, recreational points, mosques, and animal markets ahead of Eid and during Eid days.