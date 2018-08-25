Campuses see thin attendance

LAHORE: With no public holiday on the third day of Eidul Azha on Friday, the public sector schools in the provincial metropolis witnessed almost zero-attendance of children.

Having firm realisation of the fact that most of the students would not turn up on the third day of Eid, many teachers, particularly who go out of town to celebrate Eid, had already applied for leave on Friday and Saturday like other government servants to avail an extended holiday period.

Talking to The News, heads of a number of schools said the schools opened after Eid holidays on Friday but almost no student turned up. They said they were expecting resumption of academic activities in schools after recent summer break and now after Eid from August 27 (Monday).

It is pertinent to mention that almost every private school had announced Eid holidays till Sunday with reopening of schools on Monday. Similar was the case on the college side where the admissions season is on. However, some public universities, including Punjab University (PU), had already announced holiday on Friday.

stipend: Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has announced granting stipend to five girls passing the Intermediate annual examination 2017 with Mathematics and are now studying in graduation.

According to the notification issued by the Lahore Board, the students have been asked to submit their applications to secretary BISE Lahore by September 4, 2018. The purpose of the stipend is to encourage girl students towards studying Mathematics. Further details are available on the board’s website.

greeted: Office-bearers of Debating Society of Ameer-ud-Din Medical College, Lahore General Hospital (LGH) called on the new principal Prof Mohammad Tayyab and congratulated him on his posting as the head of the institution.

According to a press release, talking to the delegation Prof Mohammad Tayyab said Ameer-ud-Din Medical College had its own recognition at national and international level which was due to the hardworking and untiring efforts of the students of this institution. He lauded the activities of the debating society of this medical college and offered all-out cooperation for providing maximum opportunities in future.

Office-bearers of the Debating Society presented the report of their activities for the year 2017-18. President of the Society Afsheen Nasir, Vice-President Asadullah Farooq, Finance Secretary Ahmed Faraz Tarrar, Aleena Saleem and Umer Arif were present on the occasion.