House burgled

LAHORE: Unknown thieves barged into the house of a citizen in Ichra and took away 100 tolas of gold, prize bonds and cash on Eid day. The victim family had gone to Gujranwala to celebrate Eid. Thieves took benefit of the locked home and looted valuables worth millions of rupees. Police reached the scene and collected evidences.
