Partly cloudy today

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather was observed during Eid holidays as well as on Friday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan while monsoon currents are penetrating upper parts of the country and likely to continue during coming days. They said that a westerly wave is also affecting western and upper parts of the country.

They predicted that mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala Divisions and Islamabad, while at isolated places in Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, Dera Ismael Khan, Lahore, Sargodha divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Islamabad (Z.P 48mm, Saidpur, Bokra 09mm, Golra 07mm), Rawalpindi (Chaklala 47mm, Shamsabad 25mm), Sialkot (Cantt) 03mm, Jhelum 02mm, Kakul 09mm, Lower Dir, Malam Jabba 06mm and Pattan 05mm.

Friday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Dadu where mercury reached 43°C while in Lahore, it was 32°C, minimum was 26.6°C and humidity level was 67 percent.