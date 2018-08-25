Sat August 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Opposition parties to name joint candidate for presidential election

Opposition parties to name joint candidate for presidential election
Hugs and hate

Hugs and hate
The FATF tightrope

The FATF tightrope
US official says EU aid announcement for Iran sends 'wrong message'

US official says EU aid announcement for Iran sends 'wrong message'
Fact Check: Is withdrawal of Rs5,000 note in the offing?

Fact Check: Is withdrawal of Rs5,000 note in the offing?
Presidential election: Parliament’s joint meeting on Sept 4

Presidential election: Parliament’s joint meeting on Sept 4
Sheikh Rashid vows to overcome railway losses in 2018

Sheikh Rashid vows to overcome railway losses in 2018
SC wants timeline for Orange Line project completion

SC wants timeline for Orange Line project completion
Sindh Governor Imran Ismail only holds intermediate degree

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail only holds intermediate degree

Ameer Khan Jogezai named Balochistan governor

Ameer Khan Jogezai named Balochistan governor

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

218 arrested for collecting hides

LAHORE: Police took action against individuals of defunct organisations and other private institutions for illegally collecting animals’ hides on the event of Eidul Azha throughout the province.

During the two days, 218 individuals of defunct organisations were arrested after lodging 269 cases collectively. Among those, 54 from Gujranwala region, 33 from Sargodha region, 30 from Multan region, 24 from Sahiwal region, 21 from Bahawalpur, 19 from Lahore, 15 from Faisalabad region, 14 from DG Khan and eight individuals from Sheikhupura region were arrested. Likewise, during Eid vacation, wheelie-doing in all districts remained under control due to effective actions of Punjab Police. Twelve cases were registered against wheelie-doers during operation while 15 wheelie-doers were arrested and 10 motorcycles were detained. IG applauded Punjab Police for ensuring foolproof security arrangements and taking prompt actions against the violations.

RESCUED: The Punjab Emergency Service responded to 6,985 emergencies and rescued 7,310 emergency victims in all 36 districts of Punjab during Eid holidays. The Emergency Ambulance, Rescue and Fire Services responded to 2,886 emergencies of road traffic accidents, 3,043 medical emergencies, 161 crime incidents, 55 fire incidents, nine drowning and 831 other emergencies such as delivery cases, fall from the height, electric shock and occupational injuries.

Presiding over a meeting at Emergency Services Headquarters, DG Rescue Punjab expressed serious concern over increasing number of road accidents on Eid holidays in which over 3,394 were injured and 19 precious lives were lost. A total of 433 victims received head injuries, 200 multiple fractures, 553 single fractures, 65 spinal injuries were reported during Eid holidays, whereas, 2,143 victims with minor injuries were provided first aid at the spot by trained medical teams of the Service.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Thousands of Dawoodi Bohras to gather at Indore for Syedna’s Muharram sermons

Thousands of Dawoodi Bohras to gather at Indore for Syedna’s Muharram sermons
Fahad Mustufa feels like Salman Khan of Pakistan

Fahad Mustufa feels like Salman Khan of Pakistan

Jackie Chan to star in Amitabh Bachchan's 'Aankhen 2': report

Jackie Chan to star in Amitabh Bachchan's 'Aankhen 2': report
Mahesh Bhatt all praises for Humayun Saeed after JPNA 2's success

Mahesh Bhatt all praises for Humayun Saeed after JPNA 2's success

Photos & Videos

Love and tolerance prevails as Sikhs let Muslim man pray in gurdwara

Love and tolerance prevails as Sikhs let Muslim man pray in gurdwara

Internet’s new fixation with Dele Alli’s hand challenge is quite bizarre as it goes viral

Internet’s new fixation with Dele Alli’s hand challenge is quite bizarre as it goes viral
Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt
New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s

New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s