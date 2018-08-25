218 arrested for collecting hides

LAHORE: Police took action against individuals of defunct organisations and other private institutions for illegally collecting animals’ hides on the event of Eidul Azha throughout the province.

During the two days, 218 individuals of defunct organisations were arrested after lodging 269 cases collectively. Among those, 54 from Gujranwala region, 33 from Sargodha region, 30 from Multan region, 24 from Sahiwal region, 21 from Bahawalpur, 19 from Lahore, 15 from Faisalabad region, 14 from DG Khan and eight individuals from Sheikhupura region were arrested. Likewise, during Eid vacation, wheelie-doing in all districts remained under control due to effective actions of Punjab Police. Twelve cases were registered against wheelie-doers during operation while 15 wheelie-doers were arrested and 10 motorcycles were detained. IG applauded Punjab Police for ensuring foolproof security arrangements and taking prompt actions against the violations.

RESCUED: The Punjab Emergency Service responded to 6,985 emergencies and rescued 7,310 emergency victims in all 36 districts of Punjab during Eid holidays. The Emergency Ambulance, Rescue and Fire Services responded to 2,886 emergencies of road traffic accidents, 3,043 medical emergencies, 161 crime incidents, 55 fire incidents, nine drowning and 831 other emergencies such as delivery cases, fall from the height, electric shock and occupational injuries.

Presiding over a meeting at Emergency Services Headquarters, DG Rescue Punjab expressed serious concern over increasing number of road accidents on Eid holidays in which over 3,394 were injured and 19 precious lives were lost. A total of 433 victims received head injuries, 200 multiple fractures, 553 single fractures, 65 spinal injuries were reported during Eid holidays, whereas, 2,143 victims with minor injuries were provided first aid at the spot by trained medical teams of the Service.