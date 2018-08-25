Fires reported at superstore, cloth factory over Eid break

Authorities responded to two major fires reported in the city over the three-day Eidul Azha holiday. Fortunately, no casualties occurred.

A fire that erupted at a chain superstore on Sharea Faisal on the morning of the second day of Eid was finally put out after a seven-hour-long effort by firefighters. According to Geo News, the fire broke out in the basement of the store which is located near EOBI House.

Subsequently, six fire tenders, including those of the Pakistan Navy, were sent to the site. Fire Brigade officials said smoke had filled the building, creating difficulties for firefighters. However, after an hours-long struggle, the firemen were able to put the fire out by Thursday afternoon.

Earlier on Wednesday – the first day of Eid – a fire erupted at a cloth factory. The blaze engulfed the factory which was located in New Karachi Industrial Area. Around 15 fire tenders and a snorkel participated in the fire extinguishing effort.

Officials said they had sought fire tenders from all over the city. Fortunately, no loss of life was reported in the wake of the incident. An emergency was imposed at Sakhi Hasan and NIPA hydrants of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB), a spokesperson said. Several water tankers had been dispatched to the site of the inferno to help put it out.

String of fires

In July, six firefighters were injured when a fire broke out in a foam-manufacturing factory situated in SITE Area. According to residents, the fire broke out early in the morning and was completely doused by a fire brigade but it erupted again later in the day.

Nearly 50 per cent of the building was razed to the ground by the inferno as 17 fire tenders, a snorkel, and a water bowser tried to douse the blaze. Earlier this year in May, a one-year-old was burnt to death after a fire erupted in an unregulated settlement in Gulshan-e-Iqbal vicinity.

Six fire trucks were able to contain the fire which occurred due to a cylinder explosion. The blaze affected more than 200 shacks near a railway track in Block 13C of Gulshan-e-Iqbal. In a notable incident in April, a blaze raged in the property room of the City Courts Complex for approximately four hours. It was contained after fire brigade vehicles from across the city were called on an emergency basis.

Multiple explosions had also been heard in the court’s evidence room, which usually houses items — including explosives — recovered from arrested suspects as the fire had spread outwards, prompting a call to the bomb disposal squad.