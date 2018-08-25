Sat August 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Opposition parties to name joint candidate for presidential election

Opposition parties to name joint candidate for presidential election
Hugs and hate

Hugs and hate
The FATF tightrope

The FATF tightrope
US official says EU aid announcement for Iran sends 'wrong message'

US official says EU aid announcement for Iran sends 'wrong message'
Fact Check: Is withdrawal of Rs5,000 note in the offing?

Fact Check: Is withdrawal of Rs5,000 note in the offing?
Presidential election: Parliament’s joint meeting on Sept 4

Presidential election: Parliament’s joint meeting on Sept 4
Sheikh Rashid vows to overcome railway losses in 2018

Sheikh Rashid vows to overcome railway losses in 2018
SC wants timeline for Orange Line project completion

SC wants timeline for Orange Line project completion
Sindh Governor Imran Ismail only holds intermediate degree

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail only holds intermediate degree

Ameer Khan Jogezai named Balochistan governor

Ameer Khan Jogezai named Balochistan governor

Karachi

August 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Fires reported at superstore, cloth factory over Eid break

Authorities responded to two major fires reported in the city over the three-day Eidul Azha holiday. Fortunately, no casualties occurred.

A fire that erupted at a chain superstore on Sharea Faisal on the morning of the second day of Eid was finally put out after a seven-hour-long effort by firefighters. According to Geo News, the fire broke out in the basement of the store which is located near EOBI House.

Subsequently, six fire tenders, including those of the Pakistan Navy, were sent to the site. Fire Brigade officials said smoke had filled the building, creating difficulties for firefighters. However, after an hours-long struggle, the firemen were able to put the fire out by Thursday afternoon.

Earlier on Wednesday – the first day of Eid – a fire erupted at a cloth factory. The blaze engulfed the factory which was located in New Karachi Industrial Area. Around 15 fire tenders and a snorkel participated in the fire extinguishing effort.

Officials said they had sought fire tenders from all over the city. Fortunately, no loss of life was reported in the wake of the incident. An emergency was imposed at Sakhi Hasan and NIPA hydrants of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB), a spokesperson said. Several water tankers had been dispatched to the site of the inferno to help put it out.

String of fires

In July, six firefighters were injured when a fire broke out in a foam-manufacturing factory situated in SITE Area. According to residents, the fire broke out early in the morning and was completely doused by a fire brigade but it erupted again later in the day.

Nearly 50 per cent of the building was razed to the ground by the inferno as 17 fire tenders, a snorkel, and a water bowser tried to douse the blaze. Earlier this year in May, a one-year-old was burnt to death after a fire erupted in an unregulated settlement in Gulshan-e-Iqbal vicinity.

Six fire trucks were able to contain the fire which occurred due to a cylinder explosion. The blaze affected more than 200 shacks near a railway track in Block 13C of Gulshan-e-Iqbal. In a notable incident in April, a blaze raged in the property room of the City Courts Complex for approximately four hours. It was contained after fire brigade vehicles from across the city were called on an emergency basis.

Multiple explosions had also been heard in the court’s evidence room, which usually houses items — including explosives — recovered from arrested suspects as the fire had spread outwards, prompting a call to the bomb disposal squad.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Thousands of Dawoodi Bohras to gather at Indore for Syedna’s Muharram sermons

Thousands of Dawoodi Bohras to gather at Indore for Syedna’s Muharram sermons
Fahad Mustufa feels like Salman Khan of Pakistan

Fahad Mustufa feels like Salman Khan of Pakistan

Jackie Chan to star in Amitabh Bachchan's 'Aankhen 2': report

Jackie Chan to star in Amitabh Bachchan's 'Aankhen 2': report
Mahesh Bhatt all praises for Humayun Saeed after JPNA 2's success

Mahesh Bhatt all praises for Humayun Saeed after JPNA 2's success

Photos & Videos

Love and tolerance prevails as Sikhs let Muslim man pray in gurdwara

Love and tolerance prevails as Sikhs let Muslim man pray in gurdwara

Internet’s new fixation with Dele Alli’s hand challenge is quite bizarre as it goes viral

Internet’s new fixation with Dele Alli’s hand challenge is quite bizarre as it goes viral
Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt
New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s

New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s