Two arrested

HAFIZABAD: Vanike Tarar police have registered a case against 10 accused on the charge of double murder and arrested two of them. Those booked include M Ashraf, Liaqat Ali, Nasrullah, Tasawar Hussain, Adnan, Ibrar and Ijaz. The accused had gunned down two brothers Ijlal Haider and Dawood Haider near Sawanpura village.
