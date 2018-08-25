PML-N nominates opposition leader in Punjab PA

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has submitted the name of Hamza Shahbaz as the opposition leader in Punjab Assembly. The “Declaration of the name of leader of the opposition” was submitted to the Speaker Punjab Office on Friday. The PML-N MPAs submitted that, “We, the members of provincial assembly of the Punjab, whose signatures are duly affixed, request your good self that Hamza Shahbaz Sharif, MPA (PP-146) may be declared leader of the opposition, in the Provincial Assembly of the Punjab in terms of Rule 23(a) of the Rules of Procedure of Provincial Assembly of the Punjab 1997.” Around a 150 members signed the declaration. Speaking to the media, Khawaja Imran Nazir said that even if 10 to 12 MPAs submitted the declaration it would have done the job, but PML-N wanted to exhibit the level of optimum confidence in their parliamentary leader.