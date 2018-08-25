Imran for better Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday stressed the need for removing the sense of deprivation of the people of Balochistan.

Talking to Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal, who called on him in Islamabad, PM said this can be done through development of Balochistan, provision of basic amenities to the poeple and creation of economic opportunities in the province. They discussed overall situation in Balochistan including the problems faced by the people of Balochistan.

CM Balochistan felicitated Imran Khan on assuming the office of the Prime Minister. Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and Minister for Defense Production Zubaida Jalal were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, PM emphasized that expenses of the National Assembly should be cut down to the possible extent. Talking to Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, who called on him in Islamabad, PM said people have great expectations from the National Assembly of Naya Pakistan. Legislative business in the National Assembly was discussed in the meeting.

Speaker said all efforts would be made for smooth conduct of legislative business and expeditious resolution of core issues of the people.