Sat August 25, 2018
APP
August 25, 2018

Eid festivity incomplete without arranging barbecue parties

Islamabad: With Eidul Azha celebrations, scores of families and youngsters, on the third day of Eid, thronged public parks, open air spaces and hill sides to celebrate Eid with barbecue parties that filled the air with the smoked aroma of grilled food as this festivity incomplete without eating mouth-watering Barbecues.

A report aired by a private news channel said, the trend of arranging barbecue parties on Eidul Azha has taken flight for last few years, where relatives and friends are invited to have fun and enjoy delicious cuisines prepared from sacrificial meat.

This second major festival for Muslims brings scrumptious and delicious dishes of meat for food lovers, and almost every family arranges parties with mouth watering recipes. Youngsters arranged special barbecue parties on rooftops, green lawns and open air places as well other picnic spots, for their friends and family members.

A youngster Farooq Suleman said, during Eid holiday, family and friends like to gather around to eat delicious food! And what’s a better way to do it than hosting a barbecue party outdoors.

Mansoor Ubaid, a 19 year old said, such parties not only give us an opportunity to enjoy Eid with loved-ones, but also give us a chance to taste different types of dishes made of sacrificial meat.

Eid holidays along with the pleasant weather have added charm to Eid festivities as I can enjoy delicious meat dishes with my family and friends, he said. I am a vegetarian, but after smelling the aroma of barbecue, I just cannot stop myself from eating meat dishes on Eid.

I have a great time when all family members, relatives and friends enjoy food and gossip on Eid, said Ayesha Umer, enjoying at a barbecue party. Ikram Sheikh, who was buying knives from a blacksmith said, People do not like traditional dishes like ‘Qorma’, ‘Baryani’, ‘Polao’ etc on Eid. Barbecue is the best way to eat sacrificial meat and enjoy the festivity with our near and dear ones. He said, I can cut meat with these choppers so that it can be easily grilled.

