MMA to attend APC

LAHORE: the Muttahida Majlis Amal (MMA) will participate in an All Parties Conference (APC) in Murree on August 25 (today).

MMA secretary general Liaqat Baloch told the media that a three-member delegation of the religious alliance would participate in the APC. The delegation would be headed by MMA President Maulana Fazlur Rehman and other members would be Liaqat Baloch and MMA information secretary Shah Awais Noorani. He said MMA president Maulana Fazlur Rehman had also summoned a meeting of MMA office bearers on August 26 (tomorrow) to deliberate on decisions of APC.