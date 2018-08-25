Nine die in several incidents

KASUR: Nine people died and several suffered injuries in different incidents and accidents in several areas of Kasur.

Maryam, 10, daughter of Imran, Maria, 12, daughter of Akhtar died and Rayhana and Fatima sustained injuries when the roof of a cattle yard collapsed in Jabbo Mail village during rain. Four animals also perished in the incident.

Shah Nawaz stabbed to death his wife Yasmeen for ‘honour’ here at village Baqapur of Allaabad police and surrendered himself to Allaabad police. The police have registered case.

Fiaz and Asghar died when their speeding car overturned near Jumber. Swaira, 15, died and her father Pervaiz suffered critical injuries when a tractor hit their motorcycle at Bhatti Chowk, Mutan Road. Shabbir Ahmad and his wife Fouzia and son Rayhan were moving on a motorcycle when a speeding car hit them, killing Fouzia on the spot and wounding Shabbir and Rayhan.

Car driver Adil also suffered injuries. Muhammad Ameen and Irshad Bibi sustained injuries when a tyre of their motorcycle burst. Waheed Anwar and Mahboob Anwar sustained injuries in a collision between two motorcycles at Shamkot village. Bodies of a young girl and a young boy were found from a canal near Bhuchky village. The bodies had bullet marks.