Sat August 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Opposition parties to name joint candidate for presidential election

Opposition parties to name joint candidate for presidential election
Hugs and hate

Hugs and hate
The FATF tightrope

The FATF tightrope
US official says EU aid announcement for Iran sends 'wrong message'

US official says EU aid announcement for Iran sends 'wrong message'
Fact Check: Is withdrawal of Rs5,000 note in the offing?

Fact Check: Is withdrawal of Rs5,000 note in the offing?
Presidential election: Parliament’s joint meeting on Sept 4

Presidential election: Parliament’s joint meeting on Sept 4
Sheikh Rashid vows to overcome railway losses in 2018

Sheikh Rashid vows to overcome railway losses in 2018
SC wants timeline for Orange Line project completion

SC wants timeline for Orange Line project completion
Sindh Governor Imran Ismail only holds intermediate degree

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail only holds intermediate degree

Ameer Khan Jogezai named Balochistan governor

Ameer Khan Jogezai named Balochistan governor

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Nine die in several incidents

KASUR: Nine people died and several suffered injuries in different incidents and accidents in several areas of Kasur.

Maryam, 10, daughter of Imran, Maria, 12, daughter of Akhtar died and Rayhana and Fatima sustained injuries when the roof of a cattle yard collapsed in Jabbo Mail village during rain. Four animals also perished in the incident.

Shah Nawaz stabbed to death his wife Yasmeen for ‘honour’ here at village Baqapur of Allaabad police and surrendered himself to Allaabad police. The police have registered case.

Fiaz and Asghar died when their speeding car overturned near Jumber. Swaira, 15, died and her father Pervaiz suffered critical injuries when a tractor hit their motorcycle at Bhatti Chowk, Mutan Road. Shabbir Ahmad and his wife Fouzia and son Rayhan were moving on a motorcycle when a speeding car hit them, killing Fouzia on the spot and wounding Shabbir and Rayhan.

Car driver Adil also suffered injuries. Muhammad Ameen and Irshad Bibi sustained injuries when a tyre of their motorcycle burst. Waheed Anwar and Mahboob Anwar sustained injuries in a collision between two motorcycles at Shamkot village. Bodies of a young girl and a young boy were found from a canal near Bhuchky village. The bodies had bullet marks.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Thousands of Dawoodi Bohras to gather at Indore for Syedna’s Muharram sermons

Thousands of Dawoodi Bohras to gather at Indore for Syedna’s Muharram sermons
Fahad Mustufa feels like Salman Khan of Pakistan

Fahad Mustufa feels like Salman Khan of Pakistan

Jackie Chan to star in Amitabh Bachchan's 'Aankhen 2': report

Jackie Chan to star in Amitabh Bachchan's 'Aankhen 2': report
Mahesh Bhatt all praises for Humayun Saeed after JPNA 2's success

Mahesh Bhatt all praises for Humayun Saeed after JPNA 2's success

Photos & Videos

Love and tolerance prevails as Sikhs let Muslim man pray in gurdwara

Love and tolerance prevails as Sikhs let Muslim man pray in gurdwara

Internet’s new fixation with Dele Alli’s hand challenge is quite bizarre as it goes viral

Internet’s new fixation with Dele Alli’s hand challenge is quite bizarre as it goes viral
Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt
New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s

New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s