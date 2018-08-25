Rain likely at scattered places

Islamabad: Rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Punjab, while at isolated places in Khaber-Pakhtunkhwa, Central Punjab, Kashmir and Giltgit-Baltistan in next 24 hours while hot and humid weather to continue in other parts of the country.

Rainfall is likely in Rawalpindi, Gujarawala divisions, Islamabad, while at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, D. I khan, Sargodha, Lahore divisions Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during this time span.

Seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan. Monsoon currents are penetrating upper and central parts of the country. Westerly wave is also affecting western and upper parts of the country, an official of Met office told APP.

In last 24 hours weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.

Rainfall recorded during this time duration remained; in Islamabad (Z. P 28 mm, Saidpur 09 mm, Bokra 08 mm, Golra 04mm), Rawalpindi (Chaklala 47 mm, Shamsabad 24 mm), Gujranwala 04 mm, Sialkot (Cantt) 04 mm, Jhelum 02 mm, KP: Kakul 09 mm, Lower Dir, Malamjabba 06 mm, Balakot 02 mm and Kashmir: Rawalakot 03 mm.

Maximum temperature recorded on Sibbi, Chillas 43°C, Noorpurthal, Bhakkar, D. I. Khan 42°C Bahawalnagar, R. Y. Khan, Dadu 41°C, Faislabad 39°C, Gigit 39°C, Hyderabad, Multan 37°C, Quetta, Lahore 35°C, Dir 34°C, Islamabad 33°C and Karachi 31°C.