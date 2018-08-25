Dengue contingency plan finalised in Khyber

LANDIKOTAL: A meeting of civil and health officials here on Friday prepared an emergency plan to cope with possible dengue fever outbreak in Khyber tribal district, officials said on Friday.

Political Tehsildar Shamsul Islam told reporters that health teams have been formed under the medical superintendent of the District Headquarters Hospital Dr Khalid Javed Shalmani. He said the one-point agenda of the meeting was to prepare health plan if dengue mosquitoes bite people in Landikotal. He said around 40 people had been infected in Jamrud so far.

“Two separate dengue wards have been established at the hospital in Landikotal while laboratory equipment for dengue test will be made available in the coming week,” said the official.

He added that awareness sessions of Ulema, schoolteachers, principals, social workers and media persons would be conducted on August 28 in Landikotal. The official added an awareness walk would also be arranged next week.