Three drown in Indus River

NOWSHERA: Three persons drowned in Indus River near Khairabad on Friday. Sources said three friends identified as Abid, Safeer, and Aurangzeb, residents of Taro Jabba, were swimming in the river near Khairababd area when they drowned. The divers recovered the bodies of two persons after putting in hectic efforts, they added.
