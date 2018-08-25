One killed, 10 injured in protest against curfew

MIRANSHAH: A man was killed and 10 others sustained injuries when people protesting the imposition of curfew were fired at in Hamzoni village in North Waziristan.

It was learnt that the protesters reportedly pelted stones at the security staff manning roadside checkpoints. They also blocked the roads by burning used tires. The identity of the slain person could not be determined.

The injured were taken to a hospital in Miranshah, the headquarters of North Waziristan tribal district. General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7th Division, Major General Mumtaz Hussain and Member National Assembly Mohsin Dawar went to the hospital to inquire after the injured. Major General Mumtaz Hussain announced Rs500,000 for the heirs of the dead and Rs200,000 for each of the injured.