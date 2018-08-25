Soldier martyred, three injured in NW roadside blast

MIRANSHAH: A soldier was martyred and three others sustained injuries in a roadside blast in Dattakhel in North Waziristan on Friday, official sources said.

The sources said that the personnel of the security forces were on a routine patrol in Dand Killay when the explosion occurred. As a result, a soldier identified as Havaldar Ahmed Khan was martyred on the spot. Three other soldiers identified as Mudasir, Aleem and Ikram sustained injuries. They were shifted to the Dattakhel Camp for medical treatment. The security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation after the incident. There were no reports about any arrests.