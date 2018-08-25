New appointments in Establishment Division

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Friday made several important appointments in the Establishment Division. Ijaz Munir was appointed as secretary Establishment Division, a notification said.

Tariq Mehmood Pasha was posted as secretary Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan. He was serving as secretary Statistics Division, which will now come under Ayub Sheikh. Asad Hayauddin has been appointed secretary, Petroleum Division, while Saqib Aziz will take come up charge as secretary aviation. In addition, Muhammad Tariq has been appointed secretary PM House Secretariat.