Imran Ismail takes oath as Sindh governor on 27th

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Ismail will take oath as 33rd Sindh governor on August 27 at the Governor’s House. The notification for Ismail’s appointment was issued on Friday. As per the details of the event, the Sindh High Court chief justice will take oath from him.

“I am thankful to the Almighty Allah, my parents, Prime Minister Imran Khan and the workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for giving me their confidence,” he said. The PTI leader said that he aspires to play the role of a bridge between the federal and provincial governments for the betterment of the people of the province.

“The people of Sindh will always find me with them. The province’s progress will remain a top-most priority for me,” the incoming governor vowed. Ismail said that he wants to take all political parties along and promised that he will take special funds from the federal government for the development and progress of Sindh.