AFP
August 25, 2018

Park’s sentence extended

SEOUL: A South Korean appeal court on Friday extended ex-president Park Geun-hye’s prison sentence for corruption and abuse of power by one year.

The decision by the Seoul High Court means the former head of state, who was ousted after a sprawling graft scandal triggered mass protests, faces 25 years in jail in the case.

Park was convicted in April of receiving or demanding more than $20 million from conglomerates, sharing secret state documents, "blacklisting" artists critical of her policies, and firing officials who resisted her abuses of power.

Her 10-month trial highlighted shady links between big business and politics in South Korea, with Park and her close friend Choi Soon-sil accused of taking bribes from corporate bigwigs in exchange for preferential treatment.

At the time she was given a 24-year sentence but the prosecution appealed, seeking a 30-year term. Park had "seriously abused" the powers "bestowed on her by the people" as president, it said.

"Such unethical dealings between political power and economic power ruins the fundamentals of our democracy and distorts the order of the market economy," it added, "leaving South Koreans with a deep sense of loss and sowing the seeds of deep distrust in our society".

