Face recognition nabs fake passport user at US airport

WASHINGTON: Facial recognition technology was credited with the arrest this week of a man attempting to use a fake passport to enter the United States at Washington’s Dulles airport, officials said.

Officials said that on the third day of deployment of the new technology, border agents were able to determine that the man was using a fake French passport.

US Customs and Border Protection, part of the Department of Homeland Security, said Dulles is one of 14 "early adopter airports" using facial recognition technology for the entry process, and began deploying it on Monday.

On Wednesday, a 26-year-old man traveling from Sao Paulo, Brazil sought to enter with a French passport but the facial comparison biometric system determined he was not a match to the passport he presented. A search revealed the man’s authentic Republic of Congo identification card concealed in his shoe. His name was not released.