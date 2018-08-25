Aisam, Artem out of Winston-Salem Open

KARACHI: Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his partner Artem Sitak from New Zealand lost in the semi-finals of Winston-Salem Open in the US on Friday. Aisam and Artem, ranked 37th and 41st, respectively, lost to the wildcard duo of James Cerretani form the US and Leander Paes from India 4-6, 6-2, 8-10.