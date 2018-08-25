Guardiola won’t hunt for keeper after Bravo blow

MANCHESTER: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has decided not to sign an out-of-contract goalkeeper after losing Claudio Bravo to a long-term Achilles tendon injury.

Guardiola has recalled Montenegro Under-21 international Aro Muric from a loan spell with Dutch club NAC Breda to provide cover for first-choice Ederson, having considered other options.

Bravo’s injury leaves City short of goalkeeping back-up, having sold Angus Gunn to Southampton in July and Joe Hart to Burnley in August.With the English deadline for incoming transfers having passed on August 9, City were not in a position to bring in a goalkeeper from another club, although they could have signed a free agent and then asked the Premier League for permission to register him.

Former Liverpool and Crystal Palace goalkeeper Diego Cavalieri was understood to be an option, while Stuart Taylor, a one-time City back-up, was another.

However, Guardiola has decided that 19-year-old Muric and 20-year-old Daniel Grimshaw can act as cover for Ederson, despite their lack of experience.

Grimshaw has never played a senior game, while Muric’s only first-team exposure was the one Dutch league match he played for NAC before his loan was cut short.

Asked on Friday if he would sign a free agent, Guardiola said: “No. From the beginning, Aro was our option.

“We know him and he trained with us all last season. We loaned him out because second-team football here is not a real competition, you know my opinion on that.

“We want to see him play every weekend but after what happened with Claudio, the first option was bring him back, because the window was closed, so we had no other option.“Aro and Grimmy, with Ederson will be our three goalkeepers.”