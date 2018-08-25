Sat August 25, 2018
August 25, 2018

Bett latest Kenyan athlete to test positive for EPO

NAIROBI: Kipyegon Bett, Kenya’s world 800 metres bronze medallist, has tested positive for banned blood booster Erythropoeitin (EPO), Athletics Kenya (AK) officials said on Friday.

AK executive committee member, Barnabas Korir, said the body received notification from the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) on Thursday that the 20-year-old had submitted a positive sample.

The AIU handles integrity and doping issues for the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF).Should Bett’s B sample match his A sample, he will face a ban from the sport.He is already serving a provisional suspension for failing to submit to sample collection on August 15.

“We had submitted defence for the case of ‘refusing or failing to submit to sample collection’ by today’s (Friday) deadline. But last night, we received another notification about the new (EPO) case,” Korir told Reuters.

“We have kicked off due process, accorded to every athlete as per the rules set by AIU. If the second test confirms the first one, then the athlete will have to face full consequences of the (anti-doping) law,” he said.

If his positive test is confirmed, Bett will join a growing list of Kenyan athletes to have flouted anti-doping rules.Milan Marathon winner Lucy Kabuu tested positive for morphine earlier this month.Samuel Kalalei, winner of Athens Marathon last November, also tested positive for EPO on June 4.

