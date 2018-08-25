Sat August 25, 2018
Opposition parties to name joint candidate for presidential election
Hugs and hate
The FATF tightrope
US official says EU aid announcement for Iran sends 'wrong message'
Fact Check: Is withdrawal of Rs5,000 note in the offing?
Presidential election: Parliament’s joint meeting on Sept 4
Sheikh Rashid vows to overcome railway losses in 2018
SC wants timeline for Orange Line project completion
Sindh Governor Imran Ismail only holds intermediate degree

Ameer Khan Jogezai named Balochistan governor

REUTERS
August 25, 2018

Raikkonen keeps Ferrari on top in Belgian GP practice

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium: Spa veteran Kimi Raikkonen kept Ferrari on top of the Belgian Grand Prix practice timesheets on Friday, just ahead of Formula One world championship leader Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes.

Finnish driver Raikkonen, four times a winner at one of the most exhilarating and daunting tracks on the calendar and chasing the 100th podium finish of his career on Sunday, produced a time of 1 minute 43.355 seconds under leaden skies.

Hamilton was 0.168 seconds off the pace, with Finnish teammate Valtteri Bottas — who will start the race from the back of the grid because of engine penalties — third fastest.

Raikkonen’s teammate Sebastian Vettel had been top in the morning session — the first since the three-week August break — in 1:44.358.

The German, 24 points behind fellow four-time champion Hamilton with nine of 21 races remaining, was fifth in the afternoon.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, with tens of thousands of his Dutch fans expected to make the short trip across the border, was second and fourth respectively in the two sessions.

Hamilton, last year’s winner in the Ardennes forests from pole position, had been third in the morning.Vettel expressed optimism on Thursday that Hamilton could be reeled in over the remaining races, some of which should favour Ferrari more than Mercedes.

“Points-wise we know that we are a little bit behind but I don’t think it’s anything that we can’t do,” the German told reporters.Both Vettel and Hamilton will have upgraded engines, with Mercedes saying the Briton had a new turbocharger, engine and MGU-H and MGU-K motor generator units in his car.

